Al-Diwaniyah departments closed

2020/06/28 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local source in Al-Diwaniyah reported today, Sunday, that protestors stormed the local government building and two health and education departments.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors issued a statement this morning, in which they announced "the closure of the health and education departments", noting that the demonstrations were organized after they learned that the governorate council building, which "lost its legitimacy", was opened.

Additionally, the source quoted the demonstrators saying that Al-Diwaniyah Health Department will remain closed until the dismissal of the health department Director.

It is noteworthy that the Demonstrators have previously closed the building of the local government, as well as other government departments and institutions, to demand the dismissal of "corrupt" directors.



