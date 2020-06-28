Covid-19: Iraqi MPs call for replicating the Egyptian armed forces experience

2020/06/28 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Committee of Health and Environment expressed today, Sunday, its surprise from the lack of initiatives by the security ministries to confront Covid-19, highlighting the experience of the Egyptian armed forces in this regard.

Committee member, Abdel-Hussein Al-Moussawi, talked in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, about an initiative by the Egyptian armed forces which, "offered a 4000 bed hospital in one of its barracks".

Al-Moussawi compared the threat of the pandemic with that of ISIS, stressing, "the need to add the full efforts of all ministries, to the efforts of the Ministry of Health to confront the epidemic."

Iraq is recently witnessing an unprecedented caseload surge, even after the government imposed a comprehensive curfew; The number of cases did not decrease, but rather increased; while limited income-workers demanded the authorities for financial aid.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, 96 fatalities, 2140 cases and 1184 recoveries across the country.