2020/06/28 | 18:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, in a statement, today, Sunday, that a Turkish soldier was killed in clashes with Kurdistan Worker's Party, northern Iraq.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense launched, on June 17, a military operation against PKK fighters in the rugged mountainous region within the borders of Kurdistan Region.