Covid-19: Erbil warns from an eminent disaster

2020/06/28 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The governor of Erbil, Firsat Sofi, announced on Sunday, that new preventive measures will be implemented in the region's capital to control the outbreak of Covid-19.

"The currently implemented measures were not able to control the outbreak of the virus.



Unless further measures are imposed, we will be facing a disaster", Sofi said in a joint press conference with Dilovan Jalal, director-general of Erbil's health department.

"Tonight we will make some strict decisions, taking into consideration everyone's interest", he added.

For his part, Dilovan Jalal said that Erbil is witnessing a caseload surge, noting that the governorate registered 23 fatalities and 428 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.