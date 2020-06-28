Iranian security shoot Kurdish border couriers, killing and wounding three


Iranian security shoot Kurdish border couriers, killing and wounding three
2020/06/28 | 19:08 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Kurdish term "kolbar" is used for porters who carry goods on their backs.

(Photo: Jiyar Gol / BBC )

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links