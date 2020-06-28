Turkish artillery attacks border villages in Duhok

2020/06/28 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A local official in Duhok governorate stated today, Sunday, that Turkish artillery bombarded, again, villages at the border areas of the province.

The director of Batavia border region with Turkey, Delshire Abdelsattar, told Shafaq News agency that Turkish artillery targeted two border villages with 22 shells, as well as mount Shaquli with seven shells.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense launched, on June 17, a military operation against PKK fighters in the rugged mountainous region within the borders of Kurdistan Region, and is still ongoing despite Baghdad calls on Turkey to end its breach of Iraqi airspace and sovereignty.