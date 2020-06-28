Erbil governor warns of 'catastrophe,' says 'tough' measures to come as COVID-19 cases climb

2020/06/28 | 20:12 - Source: kurdistan 24



(Photo: Kurdistan 24) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Erbil province governor First Sofi during a press conference in the Kurdistan Region capital on Jun 28, 2020.(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Sponsored Links