Testing the Potential of Solar in Iraq

2020/06/29 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Characterized by long, hot and clear summers, Najaf, Iraq's holy city, seems like the ideal place to realize the potential for solar energy in Iraq.
Which is why in 2016, Najaf was selected as one of three sites to pilot rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, testing their potential for application across the sunny nation.
Energy […]
