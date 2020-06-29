New Hospital Opened in Basra

2020/06/29 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Dar Al-Shifa Hospital has been opened in Al-Zubair district in Basra Province.
The hospital, a private-sector investment project which created 100 new jobs and cost $24 million, has a capacity of 60 beds, five operating theatres, an ophthalmology centre, a dental clinic, a maternity ward, an emergency department, laboratories and a pharmacy.
