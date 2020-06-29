Ministry of Defense sends military reinforcement to Diyala

2020/06/29 | 11:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A military source in Diyala revealed, on Monday, that, “the Iraqi Ministry of Defense approved sending military reinforcements to north Jalula, northeast of Baqubah, to handle the security deterioration and the ongoing attacks that hit several villages in the area”.

The source told to Shafaq News agency that,, "The Ministry of Defense has drawn up well-coordinated plan with security leaders and Diyala officials to end terrorist attacks, support local security forces, and return agricultural activity to villages that were under ISIS control".

It is noteworthy that, North Jalula witnessed a security turmoil for more than two years after ISIS members infiltrated into agricultural orchards.

Jalula is a town in Diyala Governorate, located 70 km northeast of Baqubah, and its inhabitants are a mixture of Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen.

The district fell in ISIS gangs in August 2014 before being liberated in November of the same year.