AviationManuals Develops Maintenance Manuals for BizAv Flight Departments

Process Begins with Completion of a Simple Questionnaire

A GMM is another valuable resource business aviation flight departments should consider having to help reinforce procedures, best practices and to assure an adherence to consistent standards.”— AviationManuals CEO Mark BaierWASHINGTON, D.C., US, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals, the leading provider of digital operations manuals, has launched a customized General Maintenance Manual developed specifically for Part 91 flight operations.The company's General Maintenance Manual (GMM) is delivered with ARCdocs software and iPad app, and addresses procedures for maintenance leadership and shop floor personnel.



Several flight departments have already incorporated the new offering into their operations."A GMM is another valuable resource business aviation flight departments should consider having to help reinforce procedures, best practices and to assure an adherence to consistent standards," said company CEO Mark Baier.



"It helps flight departments from everything to staying on top of changing and complex operations, to helping with employee onboarding."The GMM covers:

Roles and responsibilities

Personnel policies

Inspection programs

MEL management

Functional flight checks

Airworthiness directives

Tool calibration

Inventory control

Training and safety programsCustomizable AviationManuals' General Maintenance Manual for Part 91 operators is customizable for a wide-range of flight department sizes and can incorporate requirements tailored to individual operators.



Getting started is as easy as filling out a simple form.A GMM helps develop consistency among varying experience levels of maintenance professionals and provides procedures to help contract workers assimilate in an organization.



Topics covered include inspection, maintenance, and work turnover procedures; MEL management and deferral procedures; safety programs; aircraft marshaling and towing; procedures to use an outside MRO or repair center; personnel policies for maintenance personnel; duty time limits; and integration into existing Safety Management Systems.



Clients Operate 4,500 Aircraft Around the WorldAviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including over 60 Fortune 100 company flight departments.



Based in the Washington, D.C.



area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide.



Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.Products and services include SMS Software, Flight/Company/General Operations Manuals, International Operations/Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists (MELs), Emergency Response Plans (ERPs), FBO Manuals and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA).



