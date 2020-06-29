A number of ISIS terrorists killed in a security operation in Diyala and Saladin

2020/06/29 | 18:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Security Media cell of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reported, on Monday, that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and several sites of the organization were destroyed, in Saladin and Diyala provinces.

"The international coalition aircrafts carried out a series of air strikes ISIS dens in Makhoul mountains," the cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, adding that, "all the terrorist who were hiding in these dens were killed".

For its part, Al-Hashd announced that several ISIS hideouts, located 40 km northeast of Baquba, were also destroyed.

Lieutenant-Colonel 24 in Al-Hashd, Shaddad Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that, "Al-Hashd operation department in Diyala launched, today, a security operation to track ISIS remnants and destroy their dens".