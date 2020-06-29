Turkish army penetrates more than 30 Km into Kurdistan

2020/06/29 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official in Duhok governorate stated today, Monday, that the Turkish forces penetrated more than 30 km deep into the territory of the region.

the director of Darkar district, Zirvan Moussa, told Shafaq News agency that,"the Turkish forces have established military points in the area", calling on the "Kurdistan Workers' Party and Ankara to take the conflict out of the territory of Kurdistan Region".

On June 20, Moussa revealed that Turkish forces had established new military bases in border areas in Duhok Governorate.

Turkey invokes the presence of elements of PKK at the borders within the territory of Kurdistan Region to carry out military operations and aerial and artillery shelling, often causing loss of lives and properties of civilians in the Kurdish villages in Kurdistan region.