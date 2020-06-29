Washington: Iran arrest warrants are a

2020/06/29 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The US's Iran envoy, Brian Hook, described the arrest warrant issued by Tehran against US President Donald Trump today, as a "propaganda stunt".

"Our assessment is that Interpol does not intervene and issue Red Notices that are based on a political nature," Hook said at a press conference.

"This is a political nature.



This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability ...



It is a propaganda stunt that no-one takes seriously," he continued.

Earlier today, Tehran public prosecutor, Ali Mehr, issued warrants for 36 political and military personnel including US president Donald Trump, for being "involved" in the assassination of Quds Force commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani.