Turkey condemns Austria for allowing

2020/06/29 | 21:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkey expressed, on Monday, its concern about Kurdish demonstrations taking place in the Austrian capital, as it strongly criticized authorities for failing to take measures to prevent "PKK protests".

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned the Austrian security forces' "harsh intervention", which resulted in injuries and damaged some workplaces that belong to the Turkish community in Vienna.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish Ministry of foreign affairs strongly criticized Austria's handling of the protests, which it said were groups linked to PKK fighters.

The ministry said, in a statement, that, "the Austrian ambassador to Ankara will be summoned to convey our concern", While Austria stated that the police interference was inevitable.

Accordingly, The Austrian ministry of Interior announced that 11 persons were arrested, while seven policemen were injured during clashes between the police and the protestors.

It is noteworthy that Turkey, the European Union and the United States classify the PKK as a "terrorist group".