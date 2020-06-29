Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 232 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/06/29 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government registered today, Monday, 14 fatalities, 232 new cases and 92 recoveries of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry indicated that 126 citizens were quarantined, raising the total number of quarantined poeple to 1227.

According to the statement, 1771 tests were performed today, and distributed as follows: Erbil 618, Al-Sulaymaniyah 302, Duhok 476, Garmyan 254, 31 in Halabja and 90 in Raperin.