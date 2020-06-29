Covid-19: Dozens of Covid-19 cases among journalists in Kurdistan

2020/06/29 | 23:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A member of Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate revealed, on Monday, that dozens of Covid-19 cases and fatalities were registered among journalists in Kurdistan Region.

Member of the Syndicate, Khushnaf Jameel, told Shafaq News agency, "48 journalists contracted the virus, one of them passed away in Al-Sulaymaniyah province".

Khushnaf pointed that, " since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the syndicate asked journalists to adhere to the preventive measures during work", adding that, "the syndicate also repeatedly called on media outlets to provide the journalists with masks, and sterilizers".

Furthermore, a member of the Syndicate affirmed that, "the syndicate is following up the situations of infected Journalists, who are all in a stable condition".