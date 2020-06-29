Baghdad resists Covid-19: unprecedented record of recovery counts

2020/06/29 | 23:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source reported, on Monday, that an unprecedented number of Covid-19 recoveries in Baghdad/Al-Karkh.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that Al-Karkh registered 497 recoveries in the past 24 hours, noting that this is the second day in a row in which unpreceded number of recoveries gets registered.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22974.



The total number of Inpatients is 22338, including 336 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1839.