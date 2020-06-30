Covid-19 patient undergoes a successful delivery in Kirkuk

2020/06/30 | 01:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kirkuk Health Directorate reported, on Monday, that a medical team in Kirkuk General Hospital successfully conducted a normal delivery for a Covid-19 patient.

Director of health of the province, Ziad Khalaf, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "A medical team of gynecologists and obstetricians was formed, and the delivery went smooth without surgical intervention".

He added, "a swab was taken from the newborn 48 hours after his birth to ensure he did not contract the virus", stressing that, "both the mother and her baby are healthy and receiving the necessary care at the hospital".