2020/06/30 | 10:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, is scheduled to meet today, Tuesday, with the negotiating delegation of the regional government to Baghdad.

Barzani will meet with the delegation to discuss the latest results of its dialogue with the federal government, which aimed to solve the disputes and outstanding issues between the two sides.