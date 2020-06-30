Masrour Barzani meets with the delegation negotiating Baghdad

2020/06/30 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, met today, Tuesday, with the delegation of negotiations with the Federal Government.

The Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani highlighted, at the beginning of the meeting, the outcomes of the discussions held with the federal government during the delegation's visit last week and the proposals forwarded to reach an agreement over outstanding problems between the two sides, as by the governments statement received by Shafaq news agency.

The statement quoted Barzani saying that Kurdistan Region will continue the discussions with Baghdad to reach an agreement that guarantees the constitutional rights and entitlements of the region.

On Tuesday, the regional government delegation, headed by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the region, visited the capital Baghdad, for the third time in order to complete the previous discussions to resolving differences and outstanding issues with the federal government.

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, visited Baghdad earlier and met the three presidencies, as well as leaders of Iraqi forces and political factions in the federal capital.

The delegation of the regional government has held two visits to the capital, Baghdad, after the previous federal government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi stopped financing the salaries of employees and workers of the public sector in Kurdistan.

The differences and pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad are revolved around the region’s share of financial budgets, Peshmerga dues, oil exports and the disputed territories covered by Article 140 of the permanent Iraqi constitution.

Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed, on numerous occasions, its willingness to deliver 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day in exchange for the Iraqi government’s funding of 450 billion Iraqi dinars of salaries per month.