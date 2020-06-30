Four members of Al-Hashd killed in an ISIS attack

2020/06/30 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reported, on Tuesday, that, "four of its fighters were killed and one was wounded in Saladin Governorate, northern Iraq".

"A patrol of Brigade 51 was bombed by an explosive device in Sukkariya, west of Baiji, which resulted in four kills and one injury”.



Al-Hashd said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

"A force from the Brigade 51 is on duty to trace the perpetrators", the statement added.