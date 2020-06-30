Backed by french forces..Peshmerga to eliminate ISIS remnants in Mosul

2020/06/30 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source reported, on Tuesday, that Peshmerga had launched an attack on ISIS, southeast of Mosul.

"The Kurdish forces supported by a French and an Iraqi force, backed by a force from the coalition, launched a military attack against ISIS remnants in southeastern Mosul", the source told Shafaq News.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs announced earlier that, its forces, backed by an air cover from the International coalition, clashed with ISIS militants in Makhmur district, 50 kilometers from Erbil.