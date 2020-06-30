Kurdistan: ready for negotiations under one condition

2020/06/30 | 18:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A governmental source in Kurdistan revealed, on Tuesday, that, "Baghdad and Erbil had not reached an agreement to resolve outstanding problems despite three rounds of negotiations".

Disagreements are revolved around the region's share of the financial budget, the dues of Peshmerga, the export of oil and the disputed areas covered by Article 140 of the constitution”.

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that, "Unfortunately, Al-Kadhimi’s government does not implement the constitution towards Kurds, which was also the problem with the previous Iraqi governments".

"Whenever Baghdad can impose control on the rest of Iraqi borders, airports and ports; Kurdistan is ready to engage in a serious dialogue that guarantees the rights of our people", the source added.

Regarding the salaries of the region's employees, He said, "Baghdad's action is illegal, and it’s a political pressure to control the borders and oil export".

This government's position comes shortly after a meeting between PM Masrour Barzani, Tuesday, with the federal capital delegation, through a video conference.

However, a governmental statement received by Shafaq News agency, said that the Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani highlighted the outcomes of discussions of the third visit to Baghdad last week.

The statement quoted Barzani as saying, "Kurdistan Region will continue its discussions with Baghdad to reach an agreement that guarantees its rights", stressing that the Region is “determined to defend its rights within the Iraqi constitution".