Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Kurdistan Region never compromises on its constitutional rights: PM Barzani
2020/06/30 | 19:08 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during a virtual meeting with the assigned delegation for dialogue with the federal government, June 30, 2020.
(Photo: KRG)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq