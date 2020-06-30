A Kurdish parliamentary committee to follow-up the Turkish-Iranian operations

2020/06/30 | 21:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Parliament announced today, Tuesday, that a committee will be formed to monitor the Turkish-Iranian military operations in Kurdistan territory.

"In the wake of the military operations carried out by the Turkish and Iranian forces since 15 June, a committee was formed to follow up the operations that are taking place on the border areas", MP Nizar Ghafur told Shafaq News agency.

Ghafur added that, “the committee will deliver a report on the damages to the parliament, after visiting the border villages where these military operations took place, pointing that the parliament will hold an urgent session on it”.

It is noteworthy that, earlier this month, both Iran and Turkey bombarded areas in Kurdistan, targeting PPK fighters and causing human and material losses.