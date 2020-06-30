Iranian media reports explosion north of Tehran

2020/06/30 | 22:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- shafaq news / The Iranian news agency (ISNA), said today, Tuesday, that an explosion occurred in northern Tehran, without mentioning the cause of the explosion or any other details.

the news agency posted on social media a video showed plumes of black smoke rising high in the sky over the city, together with flames.

the explosion took place close to the Tajrish Square, north of Tehran, centered on a medical facility, according to local news reports.