US Firm wins $15m Iraq Training Deal

2020/07/01 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Spartan Air Academy Iraq LLC, Irving, Texas, has been awarded a $14,769,952 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to contract FA8617-20-C-6232 for the Iraq T-6A contractor logistics support and training maintenance program.
The modification provides for the exercise of an option to extend the term of the contract for the continued services needed in order […]
