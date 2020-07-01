Covid-19 Parliamentary Crisis Cell accuses the finance ministry of procrastination

2020/07/01 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ MP and head of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell, Hassan Al-Kaabi, expressed on Wednesday, his "extreme" surprise that the Ministry of Finance has allocated 50 billion dinars to the Ministry of Health to confront Covid-19, after "it is too late".

Al-Kaabi said in a statement, today, that procrastination in responding to the repeated demands of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell, by the Ministry of Finance, was one of the direct causes of the caseload/fatalities surge in the country.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi cabinet decided, on Tuesday, to strengthen Covid-19 preventive measures by allocating fifty billion dinars.