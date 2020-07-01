Covid-19: Riot police to implement the curfew in Najaf

2020/07/01 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Media department of Najaf police reported today, Wednesday, that a riot police force was in charge of the process of curfew implementation, blocking all roads and holding accountable those who violated the preventive measures.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the department said that the force's intervention was under "the directives of the provincial police chief".

The former Red Cross expert, Falah Al-Saadi, warned today, Wednesday, that the partial curfew will lead to a surge in the fatality rate, and called on the government to impose a comprehensive curfew to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Furthermore, the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety decided, earlier this week, not to impose a comprehensive curfew in the coming days, noting that partial curfews are scheduled from seven in the evening until six in the morning.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that 104 fatalities and 1958 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours.