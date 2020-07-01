Over 10 Christian villages evacuate as PKK-Turkey clashes intensify


Over 10 Christian villages evacuate as PKK-Turkey clashes intensify
2020/07/01 | 15:56 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An abandoned house in the Christian village of Sharansh in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24/Islam Yousif)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links