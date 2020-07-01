Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Over 10 Christian villages evacuate as PKK-Turkey clashes intensify
2020/07/01 | 15:56 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- An abandoned house in the Christian village of Sharansh in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24/Islam Yousif)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq