2020/07/01 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source at the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region, said, on Wednesday, that one Covid-19 fatality was registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah, raising the death toll in the province to three, in the past 24 hours.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan Region has registered, since the beginning of the outbreak in the region, 210 fatalities.