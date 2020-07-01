Covid-19 107 fatalities and 2415 new cases in Iraq today

2020/07/01 | 16:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 107 fatalities, 2415 new cases and 1507 recoveries of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.In a statement, the ministry said that 11378 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 555923.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as followsBaghdad Al-Rusafa 341, Baghdad Al-Karkh 235, Medical City 42, Najaf 165, Al-Sulaymaniyah 181, Erbil 58, Duhok 1, Karbala 115, Kirkuk 75, Diyala 68, Wasit 123, Babel 131, Basra 173, Maysan 93, Al-Diwaniyah 185, Dhi Qar 252, Al-Anbar 8, Nineveh 20, Saladin 38, Al-Muthanna 111.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1507 cases, distributed as followsBaghdad Al-Rusafa 195, Baghdad Al-Karkh 432, Medical City 14, Najaf 50, Al-Sulaymaniyah 39, Erbil 49, Kirkuk 23, Karbala 21, Diyala 17, Wasit 46, Basra 68, Maysan 131, Babel 57, Dhi Qar 288, Al-Diwaniyah 18, Al-Anbar 37, Saladin 13, Nineveh 9.

While 107 mortality cases were registered, as followsBaghdad Al-Rusafa 19, Baghdad Al-Karkh 13, Medical City 4, Najaf 1, Al-Al-Sulaymaniyah 7, Karbala 3, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 4, Wasit 7, Basra 9, Maysan 7, Babel 5, Al-Diwaniyah 2, Dhi Qar 16, Al-Muthanna 1, Saladin 5.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 51524, while the total number of recoveries became 26267.



The total number of Inpatients is 23207, including 328 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 2050.