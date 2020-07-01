A new air corridor in Iraq

2020/07/01 | 18:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Minister of Transport Captain Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli announced, Wednesday, in a statement received by Shafaq news agency, that,” a new air corridor from the far south to the Kaban point in the far north of Iraq towards Turkey had been opened to develop the air navigation services which are in accordance with the standards of international civil aviation organizations (ICAO)”.

“The corridor is a directed link between Europe and the Gulf”, He added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq had two international operating corridors in its skies, and today it has three, which increases and multiples the efficiency of flow of traffic.