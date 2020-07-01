Covid-19: Iraq to receive medical supplies from five countries

2020/07/01 | 18:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Iraqi General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers revealed, on Wednesday, the arrival of seven external shipments of medical aid to confront Covid-19 pandemic.

“China was the first to help Iraq by sending tons of laboratory, screening and diagnostic equipment and personal protective supplies”, the secretariat's spokesman Haidar Majid told Shafaq News Agency.

Majid continued, "The German Federal Relief Agency (THW) has sent more than two million pieces of masks, and other equipment".

Noting that "this week, three planes from the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Turkey loaded with medical materials", He added.

"Iraq welcomes any positive initiatives that would provide support to the Ministry of Health and environment to face the pandemic", Majid said.