2020/07/01 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian said, on Wednesday, that “upon the request of France, EU foreign ministers will meet on July 13 to discuss the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Turkey “

"The European Union has already imposed sanctions on Ankara, for its oil exploration in the economic zone of Cyprus, and other sanctions may be considered," he added.