Iraqi border guards deployed on the borders of Kurdistan and Turkey

2020/07/01 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An official source reported, on Wednesday, that the Iraqi border guards was deployed on Kurdistan-Turkey borders, in a recently bombed area by Ankara.

"The Border Guard Brigade, affiliated to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, has deployed a group of its forces north of Batavia district on the Turkish border", the director of Batavia district (in Duhok governorate) , Delshire Abdulsattar, told Shafaq News agency.

Abdulsattar added that the border guards established three military points on the heights of the district, noting that these forces will focus on protecting the border villages and their habitants.

It is noteworthy The border area in Batavia region and other areas along the border have been intensively targeted by Turkish aircrafts over the past two weeks, which has caused human and material losses, while Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which demanded the PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.