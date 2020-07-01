KSA Threatens New Oil-Price with OPEC

2020/07/01 | 21:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the wall street journal stated that, “Saudi Arabia has threatened to ignite an oil-price war unless fellow OPEC members make up for their failure to abide by the cartel’s recent production cuts”.

“Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman issued the ultimatum in recent weeks as he asked Angola and Nigeria to submit detailed pledges to carry extra oil-production curbs”, the journal added.

“It’s noteworthy that, OECD countries, such as Iraq and Nigeria, failed to comply with the cuts, in May and in previous OECD agreements”.

“On the other hand, OPEC and the Russian-led allies agreed to a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day from May for two months and then extended it to July”.



the journal stated.