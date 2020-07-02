GE completes Major Work at Bismaya Power Plant

2020/07/02 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
GE Gas Power has reported that it has successfully completed services on four 9F.03 gas turbines, two steam turbines and six generators at Iraq's Besmaya Power Plant safely and on time, while continuing to execute wider operations and maintenance (O&M) works at the site despite the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 […]
