Senior Baghdad MP Reiterates Call For The Expulsion of US Forces From Iraq

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A senior Iraqi lawmaker has reiterated the call for the expulsion of American forces from his country, saying the US jets are violating the Iraqi airspace on a daily basis and killing or injuring dozens of people in their attacks.Hadi al-Ameri, the head of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq's parliament, made the remarks on Tuesday and said time has come to bring stability to Iraq and that the goal will not be achieved with the presence of US troops in the country.

Ameri also underlined that the US threatens to attack anyone who is not affiliated with them, such as top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Muhandis and several of their companions, was assassinated in a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

Both Soleimani and Muhandis played a key role in defeating the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group which at its peak, threatened a complete take-over of Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of the two anti-terror commanders.

Later on January 9, former Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, called on the United States to dispatch a delegation to Baghdad tasked with formulating a mechanism for the move.

The 78-year-old politician said Iraq rejected any violation of its sovereignty, particularly the US military's violation of Iraqi airspace in the assassination airstrike.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.



Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.

