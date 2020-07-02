Iraqi PM launches a new military operation north of Baghdad

2020/07/02 | 09:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A military operation was launched at dawn today, Thursday, to chase ISIS terrorists, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, that under the direction of the Prime Minister, and the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, Baghdad Operations Command began at dawn today, Thursday, the implementation of a broad military security operation, north of Baghdad.

The statement added that the operation is being carried out by Baghdad Operations Command, the Special Forces Brigade and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, as well as other Iraqi military sectors, in cooperation with the Iraqi Air Force.

This operation comes according to accurate intelligence information, to pursue the remnants of ISIS, and enhance security and stability in north of Baghdad area.