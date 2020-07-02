Turkish artillery attacks villages in Duhok again

2020/07/02 | 13:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish aircrafts bombarded today, on Thursday, a site believed to belong to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), north of Duhok governorate.

"Two Turkish missiles targeted two villages north of the district", Sami Oshana, director of Dirluk district, told Shafaq News agency.

Oshana explained, "It is difficult to determine the losses because the bombarded region has been isolated for decades", adding, "72 villages out of 84 have been left by their inhabitants since the beginning of the armed conflict between the PKK and Ankara".

It is noteworthy that the Turkish attacks have caused human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan region.



This provoked the condemnation of the region government and the Iraqi government summoning the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad more than once.