Covid-19: 110 fatalities and 2184 news cases in Iraq today


Covid-19: 110 fatalities and 2184 news cases in Iraq today
2020/07/02 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Tuesday, 2184 new cases and 110 fatalities of Covid-19, as well as 1645 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 11762 tests were performed today, which 2184 were diagnosed.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 445, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 263, Medical City 7, Najaf 68, Al-Sulaymaniyah 179, Erbil 80, Karbala 145, Kirkuk 97, Diyala 74, Wasit 56, Babel 62, Basra 149, Maysan 95, Al-Diwaniyah 98, Dhi Qar 123, Al-Anbar 6, Nineveh 6, Saladin 190, Muthanna 41.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1645 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 148, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 482, Medical City 65, Najaf 184, Al-Sulaymaniyah 184, Erbil 38, Duhok 1, Kirkuk 15, Karbala 131, Diyala 21, Wasit 27, Basra 146, Maysan 131, Babel 9, Dhi Qar 150, Al-Anbar 33, Nineveh 2, Saladin 2.

While 110 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 26, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14, Medical City 2, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 2, Erbil 5, Karbala 1, Kirkuk 9, Diyala 7, Wasit 4, Basra 9, Maysan 11, Babel 1, Al-Diwaniyah 3, Dhi Qar 9, Muthanna 2.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 53708, while the death toll is 2160.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links