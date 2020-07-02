Covid-19: 110 fatalities and 2184 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/02 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Tuesday, 2184 new cases and 110 fatalities of Covid-19, as well as 1645 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 11762 tests were performed today, which 2184 were diagnosed.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 445, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 263, Medical City 7, Najaf 68, Al-Sulaymaniyah 179, Erbil 80, Karbala 145, Kirkuk 97, Diyala 74, Wasit 56, Babel 62, Basra 149, Maysan 95, Al-Diwaniyah 98, Dhi Qar 123, Al-Anbar 6, Nineveh 6, Saladin 190, Muthanna 41.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1645 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 148, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 482, Medical City 65, Najaf 184, Al-Sulaymaniyah 184, Erbil 38, Duhok 1, Kirkuk 15, Karbala 131, Diyala 21, Wasit 27, Basra 146, Maysan 131, Babel 9, Dhi Qar 150, Al-Anbar 33, Nineveh 2, Saladin 2.

While 110 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 26, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14, Medical City 2, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 2, Erbil 5, Karbala 1, Kirkuk 9, Diyala 7, Wasit 4, Basra 9, Maysan 11, Babel 1, Al-Diwaniyah 3, Dhi Qar 9, Muthanna 2.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 53708, while the death toll is 2160.