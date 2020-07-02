Turkey wants an apology from France

2020/07/02 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of External Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, on Thursday, that “Turkey expects France to apologize after Turkish and French warships incident in the Mediterranean”.

“France should apologize to us instead of supporting the wrong party in Libya”" Çavuşoğlu told a news conference held in Berlin with his German counterpart.

For its part, the German minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas called for a constructive dialogue to resolve disagreements between France and Turkey, Especially since the two countries have a great influence in Libya.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over Libya, Northern Syria and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.