Iraq stopped importing Crude oil to Jordan

2020/07/02 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said, on Thursday, that ”Iraq suspended its daily supply of crude oil to Jordan”.

The ministry said in a statement broadcasted by Al-Mamlaka television that, the stop was due an unprecedented collapse in oil prices."

Hala Zawati, the minister of energy and mineral resources said, “The crude oil supply agreement would cover seven percent of Jordan's daily needs”, hoping that “oil imports from Iraq would return soon”.

In September, Jordan received its first shipment under an agreement to buy 10,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Kirkuk fields to meet part of local demand.