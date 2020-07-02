Covid-19: 10 fatalities and 250 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/07/02 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government announced, on Tuesday, that 10 fatalities and 250 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry said that 2274 tests were performed today, from which 250 turned positive.



The confirmed cases were distributed among the provinces as the following: 73 from Erbil, 86 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 68 from Garmyan and 23 from Raperin.

The statement added that 86 patient achieved full recovery, 56 among them are from Erbil, 9 from Garmyan, 4 from Duhok, 12 from Raperin, and 5 from Halabja.

10 fatalities were registered today, including 2 from Erbil, 5 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 2 from Garmyan and 1 from Raperin.

The statement noted that, since the beginning of the outbreak in the region, 16759 citizens have been quarantined, 15455 among which were discharged later.

The total count of active cases in the region amounted to 6653; 1533 from Erbil, 4748 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 174 from Duhok and 62 from Halabja.

On the other hand, the total number of recovered cases, according to the statement, has reached 1487, including 571 from Erbil, 748 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 130 from Duhok and 38 from Halabja.

Meanwhile, the number of inpatients reached 4266, including 582 from Erbil, 3522 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 30 in Duhok and 132 from Halabja.

223 fatalities were registered, including 29 from Erbil, 190 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 4 from Halabja.