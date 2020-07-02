A new significant coordination between Baghdad and Erbil

2020/07/02 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The joint operations command revealed, on Thursday, the beginning of a “significant” coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to maintain security in the country.

The spokesman for the joint operations, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, said, "The coordination is to preserve the security of Iraq”, According to Sky News Arabia.

Regarding the continues intensive Turkish bombardment in Kurdistan, Rasoul added that, “internal and external calls are taking place to stop the Turkish aggression in the north of the country".

Another indication of the return of coordination between Baghdad and Erbil is that the Iraqi government deployed yesterday, Wednesday, the border guard forces in an area in Duhok governorate that was exposed recently to a Turkish bombardment.