Baghdad international airport is preparing to resume flights

2020/07/02 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ an official source at Baghdad International Airport said, on Thursday, that the airport has made all the needed preparations for the resumption of air traffic.“Iraq Civil Aviation Authority has taken all necessary preventive measures in the light of COVID-19 pandemic", the source told Shafaq News agency.He indicated that exceptional flights would continue to be operated as well as a gradual return of air navigation travel with some countries, including Turkey.The source added that, “a number of airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways have requested to resume flights to and from Baghdad”.in the same context, On Thursday, Iraqi Airways resumed operating flights to Beirut, Lebanon, on two flights per week for the first time in three months.