WHO delivers medical equipment to Iraq

2020/07/02 | 22:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the Minister of health Saman Al-Barzanji, announced on Thursday that the World Health Organization will send medical equipment to Kurdistan within the next week to confront the pandemic of Covid-19.

A ministry statement received by Shafaq News agency, said that Al-Barzanji participated in a call conference with a WHO official.

He pointed out that the minister “discussed the emerging health situation in the Region, requesting to send aid to the region”.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region are 6403, including 1460 in Erbil, 4571 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 147 in Duhok and 198 in Halabja, of whom 2,078 recoveries, distributed as follow, 866 in Erbil, 1015 in Sulaymaniyah, 140 in Duhok and 57 in Halabja.

Meanwhile, 213 people have died from the virus so far, including 27 from Erbil, 182 from Sulaimaniyah and 4 from Halabja.