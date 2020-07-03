Covid-19: rising globally faster than ever

2020/07/03 | 08:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the global outbreak of Covid-19 has reached new records, especially in the Americas continents, where the fatality toll continues to rise, especially in the United States and Brazil.

The updated WHO data shows that the last seven days have been the worst in terms of the level of the virus outbreak.

"A week ago, the number of daily diagnosed cases exceeded 160,000", and 60% of the total infections were reported last month”, Director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.The Americas has registered 2.7 million cases out of 10.6 million cases worldwide, and it is on a steady rise.Also, the fatality toll is 128 thousand; with a new record of the daily causalities have been over 50,000 in the past 24 hours.Meanwhile, the situation remains worrying in Latin America and the Caribbean, especially in Brazil, which exceeded, on Wednesday the 60,000 fatalities of Covid-19 with more than 1,000 fatalities registered within 24 hours, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.Colombia exceeded the 100,000 cases, in which 4,163 within a day.so far, Covid-19 resulted the death of at least 514,803 lives worldwide, according to AFP Data.